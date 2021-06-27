21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE(WPIX) — A man was shot in the back in Times Square on Sunday evening, police said.

The man was shot near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m.

He was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.

The man was with his family outside a hotel when he was struck, police sources said.

Police said the injured man was not likely to die.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area because of police activity. People were also advised to expect delays.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates