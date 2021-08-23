NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attacked another man with a hammer in a New York subway station, causing the victim to fall onto the tracks, according to authorities.
Police said that Jamar Newton, 41, was arrested around 8:45 p.m. on charges including assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.
The New York Police Department said the Brooklyn man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 44-year-old man at the Union Square station just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect take out a hammer and proceed to strike the victim in the back of the head on the platform, causing him to fall onto the train tracks, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.
Latest News
- Historic flooding leaves at least 22 dead in Tennessee; Floridians flock for antibody treatments as vaccine gets approval
- Man struck in head with hammer, falls onto New York subway tracks: NYPD
- Eight days until Afghanistan evacuation deadline
- Trial begins for Florida parents’ lawsuit over governor’s mask mandate
- Toxic algae blooms now prime suspect in mysterious deaths of California family