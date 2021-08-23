NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attacked another man with a hammer in a New York subway station, causing the victim to fall onto the tracks, according to authorities.

Police said that Jamar Newton, 41, was arrested around 8:45 p.m. on charges including assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York Police Department said the Brooklyn man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 44-year-old man at the Union Square station just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect take out a hammer and proceed to strike the victim in the back of the head on the platform, causing him to fall onto the train tracks, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.