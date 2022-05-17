Man wanted after 6-week-old baby dies of meth toxicity

Anthony Ojeda, aka Erik Jonathan Donas-Ojeda, 40, has been added to the agency’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man wanted in connection to the death of a 6-week-old baby in New York.

Anthony Ojeda, also known as Erik Jonathan Donas-Ojeda, 40, has been added to the agency’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

On Dec. 3, 2019, the Cohoes Police Department in New York rushed to an apartment to help an unresponsive 6-week-old boy. The child, identified as Eli Ojeda, died at a hospital.

According to authorities, an autopsy revealed that baby Eli died of acute methamphetamine toxicity and physical trauma. As a result, Ojeda, who claimed to be the baby’s father, was charged with second-degree murder.

Ojeda’s husband, Neil Garzon, also faced charges in Albany County Court with endangering the welfare of a child and hindering prosecution. Both Ojeda and Garzon were later arraigned and released on bond.

In August 2021, Ojeda did not appear for one of his scheduled court appearances. Authorities determined that Ojeda and Garzon ran from the area to avoid being prosecuted. That’s when the U.S. Marshals Service stepped into the investigation.

“The U.S. Marshals will bring every necessary resource to bear to see that Anthony Ojeda answers the charges regarding baby Eli’s death,” said Ronald L. Davis, director of the service. “Our sincere hope is that someone with relevant information will do the right thing and tell law enforcement where Ojeda is hiding, so we can arrest him safely and bring some closure to this community. Justice must be served.”

Investigators described Ojeda as being approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Garzon is reportedly 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Marshals believe Ojeda and Garzon are together and may be receiving help from family members or friends. They were last seen in August 2021 driving a black Nissan Sentra four-door car with the Indiana license plate FL905AAR.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to the capture of Ojeda. Anyone with information about either Ojeda or Garzon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the closest U.S. Marshals district office or submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-WANTED2.