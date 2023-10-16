Man yells ‘We don’t wear that in this country,’ punches man in turban on NYC bus

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is searching for a man accused of attacking another man for wearing a turban on a bus in Richmond Hill Sunday. (Credit: DCPI)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is searching for a man accused of attacking another man for wearing a turban on a bus in Richmond Hill on Sunday, according to police.

The suspect approached the 19-year-old passenger around 9 a.m. and yelled, “We don’t wear that in this country and take that mask off,” police said. The man punched the victim multiple times in the head, face and back, according to authorities.

The man then attempted to take the turban off of the victim’s head, police said. The suspect fled from the bus along Liberty Avenue following the attack, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspect as being around 25 to 35 years old and 5’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow bubble jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.