Man who punched bystander into coma released from jail

(NewsNation) — Convicted sex offender Bui Van Phu, who was arrested in New York after he allegedly sucker punched a man so hard he put him in a coma, was released from custody after his charges were reduced.

Phu, 55, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage punching 52-year-old Jesus Cortes in what appeared to be a random attack. Phu hit Cortes, who appeared to be minding his business on the sidewalk, so hard he was put in a coma and left with brain damage.

Originally charged with attempted murder, Phu was released from custody on supervision without paying bail after the Bronx District prosecutor reduced his charges to assault and harassment.

Phu apparently called his parole officer and told him about the event, saying, “I hit someone and he’s in the hospital. I don’t know if he’s dead,” according to the criminal complaint.

A convicted sex offender, Phu is said to have used a weapon to force a 17-year-old girl into sex, according to the New York sex offender registry. He was sentenced to six years to life in prison.