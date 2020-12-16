Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot

PORTLAND, Maine (NewsNation Now) — A man was arrested in Portland, Maine Tuesday after multiple 911 calls reported that he was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s.

Police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Alice Sweet, walked behind the counter and revved the chainsaw at employees who were preparing food. He then stole a drink and some food.

Investigators say Sweet chased the McDonald’s manager when confronted in the parking lot. Sweet also allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot with the chainsaw.

He was arrested at a nearby inn and charged with Robbery, Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

NewsNation affiliate WTVO contributed to this report.