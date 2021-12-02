NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man armed with a gun seen pacing outside the United Nations Thursday has prompted a large police response and caused massive traffic delays in Midtown.

Police vehicles and officers were seen outside the UN headquarters on East 42nd Street and First Avenue.

Videos in the Citizen app showed the armed man walking back and forth in front of flags outside the UN as at least one helicopter flew overhead.

UN staff are sheltering in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations.

The NYPD advised people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.