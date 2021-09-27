Gunman shot by police after shooting 4 outside Manhattan bar, authorities say

A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021 in New York City. (AP/File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man shot four men during a dispute that spilled out of an upper Manhattan bar on Monday and then was himself shot by a police sergeant, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. outside the 11:11 Restaurant and Lounge in the Inwood neighborhood, police said.

Police officers in the area witnessed a group involved in a “strong discussion” outside the vicinity and walked toward them, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes.

The sergeant and an officer were patrolling in the area and had pulled over to speak to the bar’s security staff when shots were fired, she said.

The sergeant took cover and fired, striking the gunman, Holmes said.

QUADRUPLE SHOOTING: NYPD shoots suspected gunman in the hip after he allegedly shot four people in front of the 11:11 Lounge in Inwood early this morning. All survived. Surveillance video shows people running after the barrage of bullets. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/0WmmdJbcO7 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) September 27, 2021

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows the shooting aftermath as police officers flooded the area and ran toward the scene.

Four men, ranging in age between 28 and 32, were injured as a result of the gunfire, police said. They are expected to survive.

Police sources identified the suspect as 25-year-old Isamuel Alcantara.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Holmes said.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Charges against the suspected gunman are pending.

The Associated Press and PIX11 contributed to this report