Jose Alba is pushed in this surveillance video still taken from July 1, 2022 footage. (Courtesy of Blue Moon Convenience Store)

(NewsNation) —The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss murder charges against the New York City bodega clerk shown on video stabbing a man in what some say was self-defense.

Jose Alba, 61, was charged with murder in connection to the death of 35-year-old Austin Simon.

The altercation started after a woman and her 10-year-old daughter went into a bodega to buy some snacks around 11 p.m. on July 1. The woman’s electronic benefits card was denied, sparking an argument between her and Alba, who was working as the bodega’s cashier at the time.

The woman told authorities Alba grabbed the snacks from the girl, so she left and told her boyfriend, Simon. Simon came into the bodega, confronted Alba, pushed him and tried to steer him from behind the counter, police said. Alba then picked up a knife, and stabbed Simon in the neck and chest, according to authorities, until the woman pulled her own knife.

Alba was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, but on Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that those charges would be dismissed.

“Following an investigation, the People have determined that we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force,” Assistant District Attorney of Counsel Jennifer Sigall wrote in a motion to dismiss.

This story is developing and will be updated.