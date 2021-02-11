Manhole explodes in DC after carbon monoxide leak in nearby building

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A manhole exploded near an apartment building with a carbon monoxide leak near Logan Circle Wednesday night, shaking surrounding homes and causing residents to wonder what happened.

DC Fire and EMS were already near the scene in the 1300 block of Vermont Ave NW responding to a carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building when they noticed the manhole was smoking.

Update 1300 block Vermont Ave NW. Manhole explosion took place with no injuries but damaged parked vehicle. @PepcoConnect on scene attempting to isolate power. #DCsBravest checking adjacent structures for any extension via electrical panels. Additional units requested. pic.twitter.com/16qen5sj9s — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 11, 2021

The manhole later exploded. No one was injured in the blast; only a vehicle was damaged.

Author Candace Owens says the explosion shook her home.

“Just heard a massive explosion in D.C. Our entire home just shook. Anyone know what that was?” she tweeted.

DC Fire told NewsNation the power company is working to isolate the problem.