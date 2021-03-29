Married woman says Cuomo grabbed her face, kissed her in front of her home: attorney

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021. Cuomo was there to encourage all people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities that were the most effected by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Another woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

High-profile women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred said the governor suddenly grabbed her client by the face and kissed her in front of her home. The woman, who was not immediately identified, is married, according to Allred.

More details about the alleged incident were expected to be released during a news conference Monday afternoon. Allred said her client will talk about the incident and who witnessed it, and explain why Cuomo was at her home.

A photo of the governor kissing the woman will also be shared at the press conference, Allred said.

At least eight additional women, including several current or former staff members, have publicly alleged Cuomo either sexually harassed them or acted inappropriately toward them.

The governor has previously apologized, saying he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but refused to resign from office. He had not addressed the new allegations, as of Monday afternoon.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading an independent investigation into the harassment allegations.

James’ office subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo’s administration, including top aide Melissa DeRosa, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the investigation.

A separate impeachment inquiry, led by the state Assembly Judiciary Committee, is also underway. However, the chair of the committee said last week that it could take months to determine whether Cuomo should be impeached.