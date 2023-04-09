Maryland daycare worker arrested for child abuse allegations

(NewsNation) — A 23-year-old daycare worker was arrested after allegedly posting a video of her assaulting the children under her care.

The widely-shared video allegedly shows Kayla Greenwell grabbing a small child by the arm and tossing them around and another child being kicked out of their bed. Police say the cell phone video was posted to Instagram earlier this week.

Within minutes of the video being posted, thousands shared it, calling on police to find her. Greenwell was arrested soon after the video circulated online.

Greenwell was working at Oxon Hill Daycare for Early Learning, located about 10 miles from Washington D.C.

The daycare center also verified the video was taken from inside their building and sent a letter to parents saying the employee was fired. The letter also affirmed that the daycare takes children’s safety very seriously.

The daycare went on to say that “all required hiring requirements were followed which included a criminal background check and a child abuse check. Both checks came back clear.”

