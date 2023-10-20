Maryland judge killed in his driveway, search for suspect underway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies released a picture of a person wanted in connection to the killing of a Washington County Circuit Court judge that took place at a home in Hagerstown Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies went to the house in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Rd. around 8 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting.

Deputies found Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown, in the driveway of a home. He appeared to have been shot and was taken to hospital where he died.

Pedro Argote with type of SUV he may have (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, WCSO said the person believed to be involved in the deadly shooting was Pedro Argote, 49.

The description of Argote that accompanied the release of his picture said he is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 lbs. Argote has black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408.

The online court system for Washington County Circuit Court showed that Argote had a divorce case before Wilkinson and that a hearing related to the case took place earlier in the day on Thursday.

The Maryland Judiciary released a statement about Wilkinson’s death:

The Maryland Judiciary released a statement about Wilkinson's death:

The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy. The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.