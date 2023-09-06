Maryland police officer suspended after viral video

(NewsNation) — A Maryland police officer has been suspended after a viral video showed him in the back of a cop car with a woman.

The video went viral on TikTok, showing the Prince George’s County officer embracing and kissing the woman before getting into the back of the car.

Nelson Ochoa took the video while he was at a public park with his kids.

Ochoa said the car began to rock back and forth after a few moments, telling local news outlets he was shocked at the officer’s behavior in broad daylight, in a public area with children around.

The Prince George’s County Police Department identified the officer as Francesco Marlett. He has been suspended while the department investigates the video.