Massachusets family reunited with missing cat after four months

ADAMS, Ma. (NewsNation) — A Massachusetts family had a Christmas reunion with their cat after she was missing for four months.

In September, The Knowles family was house hunting in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and brought the whole family, including two children, a dog, and their two cats, Tellus and Nikka. During their visit, the cats got out of the Airbnb the family was renting. Nikka returned but without Tellus.

“I was like no she’s fine because she’s been gone a day or two before and then comes back and been fine, but then she didn’t come back,” Chris Knowles told NewsNation affiliate WTEN.

The family searched the area with no luck then continued for months online once they left Pittsfield. Eventually their online sleuthing paid off when a Pittsfield family posted a picture of Tellus hiding under their house online.

“I was very surprised and I was actually more nervous that we were going to see a picture of somebody else’s cat and it was not her,” explained Chris Knowles.

Knowles reached out to the family but didn’t receive a response. He took his search door to door to find the family that posted the picture. When he eventually did, they explained Tellus was taken to the Humane Society.

Tellus and Knowles then were reunited at the Berkshire Humane Society the next day.

“If there’s ever a story to show that you should never stop looking for a lost pet, this is it!” said Berkshire Humane Society Feline manager Erin Starsja.

For the first time ever, Tellus happily hopped into her cat carrier once she was reunited with Knowles.

The Knowles family’s 9-year-old old son, Anthony, described how he felt when he saw her again, “I wasn’t lonely anymore like I actually had a friend.”