Massive blaze tears through New York senior living facility

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (WPIX) — Dozens of firefighters responded when a large fire ripped through an assisted living facility in Rockland County early Tuesday.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. in the senior home located at in Spring Valley, according to firefighters on the scene.

Never seen anything like this, fire raging building totally destroyed. pic.twitter.com/VnAMicMgxJ — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WPIX arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. as flames were still seen shooting from the facility.

Video showed a portion of the structure collapsing amid the inferno.

Firefighters told WPIX’s Rebecca Solomon that “a number of residents” were rescued from the facility and brought to safe locations.

Video showed some people being taken from the scene on stretchers but it was not immediately clear how many might have sustained injuries.

The fire was still burning as of 5 a.m.