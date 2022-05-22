Megabus overturned: 27 injured, 15 transported to local hospitals

(NewsNation) — A megabus carrying 47 people overturned in Baltimore County, Maryland Sunday morning, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

27 people suffered minor injuries, 20 were not injured in the accident.

A total of 15 passengers have been transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

12 injured passengers refused transport to local hospitals.

Fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 6:55 a.m. Ten EMS units operating between Baltimore and Harford counties have responded to the accident, which occurred on I-95 south near Kingsville, Maryland at mile marker 71.8 between Brashaw and Raphel roads.

No other vehicles were involved, and the crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Megabus overturned on I-95 south near Kingsville, Maryland. Credit: JMVFC

According to the Joppa-Magnolia VFC, only the fast shoulder is open.

The scene remains active.

No additional information is available at this time.