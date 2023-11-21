Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Debates
How to watch
Ask a question
Crime
Border Report
Space
Missing
Your Money
Weather
Climate
Top Stories
Where stormy weather could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
El Niño-fueled wet winter could soon begin hitting CA
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Do dogs need to wear jackets during the winter?
Video Icon
Video
Iceland volcano risk: Video shows steam rising from cracked roads
Video Icon
Video
'Grannies' launch coat drive for migrants heading north
Video Icon
Video
US climate report offers dire outlook, rising temps
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
What does ‘heightened risk’ of terror attack mean?
New York increasing security amid threats from Israel-Hamas war
Officials say they have plans in place to combat extremism
Former NY homeland security adviser explains threat assessments
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Nov 21, 2023 / 06:31 PM CST
Trending on NewsNation
'Wokeism,' border and China: Vivek Ramaswamy's policy positions
Video Icon
Video
Maya Kowalski sues hospital over sex abuse claim
Video Icon
Video
Queens of the Cartels: Women gain more power in Mexican cartels
Video Icon
Video
Local Taco Bell holiday party included open sex: lawsuit
Unsolved: The JFK Assassination | A NewsNation Special Report
Video Icon
Video
Where Nikki Haley stands on the issues that matter to voters
Video Icon
Video