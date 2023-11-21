republican debate

What does ‘heightened risk’ of terror attack mean?

  • New York increasing security amid threats from Israel-Hamas war
  • Officials say they have plans in place to combat extremism
  • Former NY homeland security adviser explains threat assessments

Updated:

Northeast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation