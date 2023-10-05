Michigan drops degree demand for some veteran job applicants

(NewsNation) — The state of Michigan is opening up more job opportunities for veterans by dropping a degree requirement for many state jobs.

The initiative is believed to be the first of its kind, according to a news release.

“Michigan is committed to finding new ways to support our veterans and attract top talent to our state,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Military members gain valuable skills and knowledge through their service that can’t be replicated in a classroom, and that experience should be considered when applying for jobs. … I encourage veterans who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity to come work for the State of Michigan.”

Under the new program, the state will waive a requirement an applicant have a bachelor’s degree if they previously “completed at least two years of active federal service in any branch at the rank of E-6 or above,” according to the news release.

The E-6 level military experience can substitute for the standard educational requirements for 13 state classifications:

Buyer

Civil Rights Representative

Departmental Analyst

Economic/Community Development Analyst

Employment Services Analyst

Human Resources Analyst

Human Resources Developer

Occupational Safety Advisor

Promotional Agent

Property Analyst

Regulation Officer

Rights Representative

Unemployment Insurance Analyst.

One person the new initiative will help is Angie Saldana-Sipley, who started at the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency as an executive secretary in 2023 after retiring from the Michigan Army National Guard as an E-8, according to the news release. Even with 23 years of service, she still wasn’t eligible to apply for state jobs that required a bachelor’s degree.

“While I was in the National Guard, I was focused on being the best soldier I could be,” Saldana-Sipley said. “Between the military and raising a family, going back to school to earn a bachelor’s degree wasn’t realistic for me. Because of that, when I got out of the National Guard I had difficulty qualifying for state government jobs that would be equivalent to the work I was doing every day while in the service. This change has given me the opportunity to grow and advance in my career at the state.”

Veterans interested in working for the state of Michigan the state can view openings on the state’s jobs website.