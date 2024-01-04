Police say the man behind the wheel sent them on a wild chase just after 1 a.m. New Year’s Day and plowed through several blocks, striking nine people, including a police officer, before crashing into the Chirp restaurant on West 34th Street near 9th Avenue. (PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A driver who hit several pedestrians, including a Hollywood actor, in Midtown on New Year’s Day is accused of having a significant amount of cocaine in the car and choking his female passenger, authorities said.

Mohamed Alaouie, 44, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault, DWI, reckless driving, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Officers allegedly saw Alaouie’s hand around the woman’s neck while they sat in an idling black Mercedes near West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. When the cop asked the driver to roll down his window and put the car in park, he allegedly said, “F— that s—,” according to the criminal complaint.

Alaouie then allegedly put the car in reverse and drove down the sidewalk on West 33rd Street toward Seventh Avenue. During the chase, Alaouie allegedly drove the wrong way on several streets and hit a food cart that fell on two people on West 34th Street, prosecutors said.

“Black Panther” actor Carrie Bernans was pinned under the food truck and suffered broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth, her family said.

Alaouie kept going and was weaving in and out of Midtown traffic before the woman in his car jumped out on West 34th Street near Eighth and Ninth avenues, according to the complaint. The suspect continued driving and hit the awning at Chirp restaurant before reversing and hitting two cars in a parking lot near 355 West 34th Street, prosecutors said.

Alaouie then allegedly drove toward two police officers who jumped out of the way before he struck an occupied vehicle, which ricocheted into one of the cops, according to court records. The cop suffered bruising and pain. The two people in the car had neck and back injuries, officials said.

Cops then surrounded the driver on West 34th Street and ordered him to get out of the car. Alaouie responded by allegedly giving them the middle finger and flooring the gas pedal, prosecutors said. The Mercedes didn’t move and officers took Alaouie out of the car and arrested him.

Police allegedly found 19 glassines of cocaine and $540 on Alaouie, according to the complaint.

In total, there were eight victims, including the woman in the suspect’s car, authorities said.

Alaouie pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bail was set at $100,000 cash/$150,000 bond. He is due back in court on Friday.

Alaouie’s attorney could not immediately be reached Thursday.