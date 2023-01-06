Police seek mom of 3 missing since before early New Year’s flight

Massachusetts police are searching for a 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who they say went missing early on New Year’s Day. (Police handout)

(NewsNation) — Massachusetts police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who they say went missing in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police are asking for help with the investigation into the disappearance of Ana Walshe, last seen at her Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, according to a news release from the Cohasset Police Department.

Cohasset is about 20 miles southeast of Boston.

The wife and mother of three boys was reported missing Wednesday by her husband and her employer, local TV station WCVB5 reported,

Her friends told the news outlet that she never boarded her scheduled flight from Boston Logan International Airport to Washington, D.C., that morning.

According to NewsNation affiliate WWLP, Walshe left her home Sunday at around 4 a.m. and police were told she planned to take a ride-sharing service.

Walshe commutes to work in Washington, where the family owns a townhome, WCVB5 reported, citing officials.

According to police, Walshe stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent.

“She is loved by so many, and we just want to see her home,” one of Walshe’s friends, Evan Turell, told the news outlet.

According to WWLP, a K-9-unit search of the area around Walshe’s home in Cohasset discovered no signs of her.

If anyone has seen Walshe or has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to contact Cohasset Police Department Detective Harrison Schmidt at 781-383-1055 x6108, or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.