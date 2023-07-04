Missing Massachusetts woman found alive stuck in swamp

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were used by Easton, Massachusetts, first responders to rescue Emma Tetewsky. (Courtesy Easton Police Department)

(NewsNation) — A Massachusetts woman who had been missing for a week was found alive by hikers who heard screaming in a swamplike area.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, of Stoughton, was found Monday at Borderland State Park, a week after she was reported missing June 26. Family had last seen Tetewsky near her residence.

Emma Tetewsky was reported missing June 26. (Courtesy Stoughton Police Department)

The hikers who heard screaming called 911, and responding officers from the Easton Police Department waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky, the Stoughton Police Department said in a news release.

Police believe Tetewsky may have been trapped in the swamp for at least three days. Officers carried her back to land, where she received medical treatment from Easton firefighters, who had to use ATVs to reach the area.

Tetewsky was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in the news release. “Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”