Missing NJ girl safely located in NYC, official says

NEW YORK (WPIX) — JaShyah Moore, 14, who disappeared nearly a month ago after visiting an East Orange deli to pick up some essentials for her family, has been located in New York City, officials said Thursday.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II told NewsNation affiliate that Moore is “safe and is being provided all appropriate services.”

Stephens said Moore will be returned to New Jersey shortly.

Mitchell McGuire, chief of investigations in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, had previously told reporters there was no evidence that indicated JaShyahwas abducted.

A news conference is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

