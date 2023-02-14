Mom escorting child at JFK arrested after TSA finds gun

This loaded handgun inside a woman’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Feb. 10. (TSA photo)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A Connecticut woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented her from bringing a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint.

The woman didn’t have a ticket to fly but was issued a gate pass from the airline to escort her child through the checkpoint and to their gate, officials said.

However, the gun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint. TSA officers detected the gun in a carry-on bag through an X-ray and notified the police.

The .22 caliber gun had nine bullets, including one in the chamber, officials said.

Port Authority Police detained the woman and arrested her on weapons charges. The woman faces a civil penalty of up to $15,000.

This was the first gun TSA seized at the airport this year. Last year, seven weapons were confiscated at JFK security checkpoints, officials said.

TSA said those traveling with a firearm must follow its proper packing guidance for firearms in checked baggage and declare them to their airline at check-in.