MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

(NewsNation) — Police arrested a man Tuesday at a Philadelphia bus terminal who is wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Gary Cabana, 60, was sleeping on a bench. He was arrested without incident, police said. Philadelphia police said they were searching for him in connection with a fire that was set at a nearby hotel in the city on Monday.

Police in New York said Cabana was caught on video leaping a reception desk and stabbing two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.

A 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were stabbed multiple times and were in stable condition.

A few days prior to the incident, the suspect’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum.

A letter informing the man of his expired membership was sent out on Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said, and he showed up at the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film that was playing.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

The museum evacuated patrons after the attack and closed. It is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.