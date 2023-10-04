Police seek help ID’ing persons of interest in Baltimore shooting

  • Five people were injured in a shooting at Morgan State University
  • None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries
  • The victims do not appear to be intended targets of the shooting

(NewsNation) — Police in Baltimore have asked the public’s help in identifying three people in connection with a shooting Tuesday night that injured five people on the campus of Morgan State University.

Surveillance footage released by the Baltimore Police Department shows the three people walking in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, the area of the Marshall Apartment Complex dorms where the shooting occurred.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the five victims, four men and one woman, are ages 18-22. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he told reporters at a news conference early Wednesday.

The shooting began after a dispute between two groups. Worley said preliminary evidence indicates the shooters were targeting one person, who wasn’t among the victims.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals sought is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

