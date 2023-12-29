Mother, father, teen daughter found dead in Massachusetts home

(NewsNation) — Massachusetts police are investigating the deaths of a man, woman and their teenage daughter killed in an apparent domestic violence incident.

A relative contacted police Thursday morning after checking on the family at home in Dover, Massachusetts, according to a news release from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The District attorney’s office has not released the names or ages of anyone in the home.

The $6.79 million mansion is listed under an LLC, property records show.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities said there’s no threat to the surrounding area.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time dose not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the district attorney’s office said in an official statement.

More information is expected Friday afternoon, according to the release.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.