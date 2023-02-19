Mother suing school where girl committed suicide after bullying

(NewsNation) — The suicide of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who was bullied at New Jersey’s Central Regional High School — has set off calls for accountability.

One of the high school’s former students, Deryn Arnold, described an environment where administrators refused to act despite repeated acts of harassment and violence.

“I tried to go to guidance, they wouldn’t listen, they told me that I must be instigating it if it hasn’t stopped,” Arnold said.

Rachel O’Dea, the mother of another student who was allegedly bullied, decided to sue the school for negligence. O’Dea joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the case.

“This is something that has been accepted for a very long time and there has been a cavalier-ness that the school has reacted to in these situations before,” she said.

In the video above, watch O’Dea’s interview on “NewsNation Prime.”