Multiple casualties, injuries in shooting at Maryland plant

(NewsNation) —Three people were “potentially” killed and others injured at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, around 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the local sheriff’s department and local media reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press briefing three people were “potentially” killed in the shooting.

The suspect was no longer considered to be a threat to the community at approximately 4 p.m. ET, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said.

A Maryland state trooper shot and injured the suspect during a confrontation, the suspect also struck the trooper in the shoulder with a bullet, according to Hogan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting local authorities with the case.

Police would not yet release the number of victims shot during the incident.

The shooting happened at Columbia Machine, a plant that produces concrete parts and equipment, the sheriff’s department confirmed to NewsNation.

“All we can share at this time is that we are working with Maryland local authorities and we are in constant contact with them,” Columbia Machine said to NewsNation. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”

U.S. Rep. David Trone called the incident a “mass shooting” on Twitter and said his office was “in contact” with law enforcement officials on the ground.

Police described this as a “rapidly evolving incident” and plan to release more information as it becomes available.