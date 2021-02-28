Multiple fires started by Molotov cocktails in Connecticut connected, suspect in custody

(WTNH) — Old Saybrook Police confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WTNH that an arsonist allegedly responsible for several fires in Connecticut has been taken into custody.

Old Saybrook police said that 37-year-old Richard White of Torrington was arrested in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police took him into custody, and his car is being impounded, police said.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said that White had been throwing Molotov cocktails at several locations, starting several fires across the state.

Police believe he was targeting EMS agencies.

“This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives,” said Chief Spera. “Our Officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants in an effort to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody.”

The first fire started in Old Saybrook at the Hunters Ambulance building. Police said White then drove to Meriden to throw another Molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance building there.

Police believe he then drove to Roxbury, where State Police said he “intentionally set fire” to an ambulance inside of the local fire department on North Street.

White then drove to a home on Chalybes Road and “intentionally set fire” to the home, according to Connecticut State Police.

The arrest warrant for White is extraditable and charges him with Arson and burglary. Bond is set to $150,000.

It is unclear if the house fire in Washington that closed Route 109 Saturday evening is connected to the series of fires, Troopers said.

The incidents are still being investigated.