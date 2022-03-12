Multiple injured in 70-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.(NewsNation) — More than 70 vehicles are involved in a Pennsylvania crash that has injured multiple people.

The road will be closed for several thousand blocked all lanes on Route 581 east of Cumberland County, NewsNation local affiliate WHTM reported.

WHTM said there are reports that the injuries are non-life-threatening. Buses are coming to pick up people in the crash, State Trooper Megan Ammerman said on Twitter.

Pennsylvania State Police urged people to avoid the area.

