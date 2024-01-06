Multiple injured, one dead in bus rollover on I-87

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday afternoon, a bus rollover on the I-87 Northway closed all lanes and both shoulders between exits 22 and 23. The roadway reopened Friday night after several hours.

Officials say the bus was traveling from Montreal to New York City. State Police say 23 individuals were on board, including the bus driver. There is one confirmed fatality and another passenger with serious injuries. Ten other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Some passengers were taken to the Lake George Village Fire House to be assessed and treated for injuries. Twelve victims were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment, none of whom were in critical condition. One person is being evaluated at Albany Medical Center.

Medivac helicopters also responded to the scene. The Warrensburg Central School District and the Lake George School District sent buses to the scene to assist with transporting the injured to the hospital. A school resource officer also responded to the scene.

FlixBus released the following statement regarding the accident: “FlixBus regrets to confirm that according to currently available information, a long-distance bus operating on behalf of FlixBus, on its scheduled route from Montreal to Midtown Manhattan has been involved in an accident today, January 5, 2024, just before 1 pm ET between Warrensburg and Lake George, NY. Individuals who believe they may have relatives on board can call 844-944-2086 or email customercareUS@flixbus.com with questions.”

Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County, says the Fort William Henry Hotel is providing a free night stay and food for those involved in the crash.

State Police are asking witnesses to contact the Troop G Headquarters at (518) 783-3211. Police are also seeking dash camera videos that may have recorded the incident.