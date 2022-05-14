BUFFALO, N.Y. (NewsNation) — At least 10 people died Saturday afternoon after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and the alleged shooter is in custody, police said.

Details on how many other people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market, where the shooting happened, weren’t immediately available.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. But an official who spoke with the AP said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been live-streaming the shooting.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the Buffalo Police Department, NewsNation local affiliate WIVB reported.

Two people who spoke to the AP said they pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was leaving. Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill described the shooter as a white male in his late teens or early 20s sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like, what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”

