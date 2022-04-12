NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found “multiple people shot” and “several” undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said to NewsNation. Later, NYPD confirmed in a tweet there were no active explosive devices near the 36th Street subway station at this time.

First responders told NewsNation affiliate WPIX that likely more than five were shot. FDNY told WPIX that 13 injured individuals have been taken to area hospitals.

At least 11 patients are being treated at two local hospitals. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two sustained a leg and head injury, respectively, according to WPIX.

A law enforcement source told NewsNation that the suspected shooter was wearing an MTA vest and a gas mask. The suspect deployed a smoke device during the incident, and another was found at the scene.

The gallery below may contain graphic content that may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Army National Guard stand guard at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A police officer works near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11)

This still image provided by WABC shows law enforcement gathering at the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Law enforcement sources say five people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn . Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. (WABC via AP)

Photos from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued. President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the latest developments and White House senior staff were in touch with Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute. NYPD is asking people to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue due to the investigation.

This story is developing. Refresh for details.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.