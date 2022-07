(NewsNation) — Are there too many murders for police to solve? Statistically speaking, what are the chances of police catching offenders?

In Philadelphia, according to a recent news report, it’s a “coin flip” or 50/50 chance.

Police in the City of Brotherly Love are so inundated with murder cases that only half are getting solved, the report states.

