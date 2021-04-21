Nearly 3,000 chickens killed in Rhode Island poultry farm fire

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at Baffoni’s Poultry Farm in Johnston, Rhode Island Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the farm on Greenville Avenue around 5 a.m.

There were roughly 8,000 chickens in the building in three of the four coops. Of those, 3,000 in the first-floor coop died, and the grain room was unaffected.

“These firemen, they’re doing a good job,” Paul Baffoni said. “They got it under control, stopping it from spreading to the other half of the building. They’re doing a remarkable job.”

No injuries were reported and the store will open Wednesday as normal. The farm has between 20,000 to 25,000 chickens.

Mayor Joseph Polisena arrived at the scene offering help however it is needed as well. It is unclear at this time what may have started the fire.