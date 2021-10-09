New Hampshire getting over $439K in community policing funds

Northeast

Associated Press

Posted: | Updated:

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting over $439,000 in federal funds to support community policing initiatives.

A total of $200,000 is going toward Laconia de-escalation training; a little over $109,000 to the Dover Community Trust and Legitimacy Social Worker Project; $100,000 to the New Hampshire Department of Justice Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation, and more than $29,000 to Exeter Enforcement Accreditation.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire announced the funding last week. The money is allocated through the Department of Justice programs on community policing

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com