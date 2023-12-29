Authorities ramp up New Year’s Eve security amid Israel-Hamas war

(NewsNation) — New York City is ramping up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations in light of recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations and federal concerns about possible terrorist attacks.

New York Police Department officers were securing the streets Friday in Times Square.

Mayor Eric Adams said visitors will see NYPD officers throughout the expected million-person crowd. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security will also help with the heightened security presence and warned of an increased risk of terror attacks around public gatherings as the ball drop draws near.

Multiple pro-Palestinian protests have taken place throughout New York since the Israel-Hamas war began. Most recently, those protests caused disruptions at the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting and shut down the front entrance to the World Trade Center on Thursday.

Those events have raised concerns from local and federal officials who fear protesters might be planning to disrupt the New Year’s Eve ball drop festivities Sunday.

Security experts say lone wolf attacks are always a concern in addition to potential larger scale, coordinated attacks.

“I’m certainly not saying this as a way to freak anyone out… But I think security measures need to be in place all the time,” said NewsNation National Security Contributor Tracy Walder.