New York AG releases new Daniel Prude footage

Note: The state released six videos with redactions of the police encounter. The full videos released from the AG’s office are lower in the story. The video above contains graphic language and images. Viewer discretion is advised.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — New police dashboard and bodycam video related to the death of Daniel Prude in New York were released Friday by the state’s Attorney General.

Officers found Prude running naked down the street in March, handcuffed him and put a mesh hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

The footage includes body camera footage from Rochester police officers Mark Vaughn, Francisco Santiago, Troy Taladay, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Michael Magri — who were among seven officers suspended with pay in connection to the incident, NewsNation affiliate WROC-TV reported.

“Our criminal justice system is in need of significant reform to rebuild the trust between police and the communities they serve,” said AG Letitia James in a statement. “Key to that reform is increased transparency, which is why I am proactively releasing video footage from our active investigations into police-involved killings. All of our communities deserve transparency, accountability, and justice, and I believe this is a critical step in moving us forward.”

Prude, 41, died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after Rochester police took him into custody. Prude’s family said he was suffering a mental health episode, but on a previously released bodycam video, his brother can be heard telling the responding officer that Prude is high on PCP.

His death sparked nearly two weeks of nightly protests and calls for the mayor’s resignation after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

Full released videos

The videos below contain graphic language and images. Viewer discretion is advised.