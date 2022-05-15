New York AG warns of sham charities after Buffalo attack

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Attorney General of New York Letitia James speaks onstage during the 35th Annual Celebrating Women® Breakfast at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The New York Women’s Foundation)

(NewsNation) — New York Attorney General Letitia James warned New Yorkers on Sunday to watch out for sham charities that may exploit those wanting to lend a helping hand to community members after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

“In the wake of tragedies, like the horrific shooting in Buffalo, scammers often take advantage of acts of kindness for personal gain,” James said in a statement. “As New Yorkers from every corner of the state show their support and solidarity with the Buffalo community, I urge them to be careful of sham charities and make sure they give to trustworthy organizations and groups.”

James also offered practical advice to people who are interested in donating to charities working with those impacted by the shooting. She urged potential donors to focus on charities they are most familiar with, ask how their donations will be used, avoid paying in cash, and perusing the charitiesnys.com website to investigate the finances of organizations.

Investigators say 10 people were shot and killed Saturday after a teenager entered the Tops Friendly Market with a rifle and opened fire while livestreaming with a helmet camera. Shoppers, a security guard and the mother of a retired fire commissioner were among those tragically killed in the attack, which authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.

The Attorney’s General office is urging people to report suspicious organizations or possible scams to their Charities Bureau, which can be reached at the following email: charities.complaints@ag.ny.gov.