Boy, 16, accused of driving train car in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 16-year-old boy is accused of breaking into a train car and driving it a short distance in Queens, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened near the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station on Dec. 30, police said. A group of individuals allegedly broke into the operators’ compartments of two unoccupied lead train cars, according to authorities.

They then drove the train northbound before fleeing on foot, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal tampering, criminal trespass, trespass and disorderly conduct.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey said MTA subway keys are known to be sold online and that the agency is looking into changing the locks on conductor cabins.