BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police in New York are searching for two men who attacked a Brooklyn Burger King employee.

Police said two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4. One attacker jumped over a counter and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video of the assault on Monday, which shows the 22-year-old victim being repeatedly punched. Other workers ran up and intervened.

The attackers also displayed a knife before they fled.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene.

The NYPD asked for help identifying the attackers.

