BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police in New York are searching for two men who attacked a Brooklyn Burger King employee.
Police said two attackers struck inside a Linden Boulevard Burger King on Dec. 4. One attacker jumped over a counter and held a worker down while another individual punched the employee.
The New York Police Department released surveillance video of the assault on Monday, which shows the 22-year-old victim being repeatedly punched. Other workers ran up and intervened.
The attackers also displayed a knife before they fled.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene.
The NYPD asked for help identifying the attackers.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
