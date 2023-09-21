NY bus carrying school band crashes; one dead, injuries reported

(NewsNation) — New York State Police have confirmed a crash in Orange County, New York, with reports indicating it may be a serious bus rollover. One person is dead and there are multiple injuries.

Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, advising people to be aware of a traffic closure.

“Traffic Alert: Orange County 84 town of Wawayanda westbound road closed at exit 15 for accident investigation,” the agency tweeted.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX captured chopper video showing a charter bus that appeared to have rolled into the median.

Members of the Farmingdale High School band, from Long Island, New York, were on board the bus. The State University of New York Orange physical education center will be used as a reunification center following the accident.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for Band Camp. Police and emergency responders on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” the district said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a statement on the accident.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality. At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams. We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” she said.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.