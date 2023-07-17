New York City swears in first Hispanic police commissioner

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Edward Caban was sworn in as the new NYPD commissioner on Monday.

Caban is the first Hispanic person to hold the position of police commissioner of the NYPD. Caban has been the acting police commissioner since July 1. He was sworn in by Mayor Eric Adams during a ceremony at the 40th Precinct.

“This is an amazing moment for not only the Spanish-speaking community,” Adams said. “This is an amazing moment for our entire city and country.”

Caban started his NYPD career in 1991, patrolling in the South Bronx. In 2022, Caban was the NYPD’s first deputy commissioner, according to NYC.gov. His father and three brothers were also in the NYPD.

“I am humbled to be on your team and to lead the greatest police department on the globe,” Caban said.

Adams also announced Tania Kinsella as the new first deputy police commissioner. She is the first woman of color to hold the position, the mayor said.

Kinsella previously led the 120th Precinct on Staten Island and the Office of the Chief of Patrol.

Manuel Rodriguez, a Latino peace officer from Pennsylvania, made the trip to New York City Monday to witness the historic moment.

“Qualified sergeants and lieutenants and captains in the NYPD were overlooked in the past. They just bypassed them, so today is a day of history that Eddie Caban is going to be announced the commissioner of NYPD,” Rodriguez said.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told PIX11 in a statement, “We congratulate Commissioner Caban on his permanent appointment. We know he knows what New York City police officers are going through right now, and that strong leadership is needed to reverse the current staffing crisis. There is no time to waste. We look forward to getting back to work with him immediately to improve quality-of-life for our police officers and ensure public safety for our entire city.”

Former NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stepped down after 18 months in the position. She announced her resignation in June.