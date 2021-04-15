New York elementary school principal arrested, accused of sexually abusing students

Kirk Ashton being walked out of Greece Town Court after being arraigned on sexual abuse charges, courtesy NewsNation affiliate WROC

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An elementary school principal in the Hilton Central School District in New York was charged with a list of felony counts Wednesday night, accused of sexually abusing students.

Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton is charged with multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with students. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says nine male victims have come forward, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was placed on administrative leave last week, after New York State Police opened an investigation into the Hilton School District. Northwood Elementary School houses grades K-6, the Hilton School District website says.

