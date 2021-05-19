New York elevator collapse: 1 worker dead, 1 critically injured, officials say

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A construction worker was killed and another was injured in an elevator collapse in New York City Wednesday morning, city officials said.

First responders were called to the building in the Bronx around 8:15 a.m.

A fire department spokesperson said the two workers were inside the elevator when it suddenly dropped several floors.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings were investigating the incident, which a spokesperson said involved construction workers in the building.

The building is a former ice factory that is being renovated for commercial use.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.