New York City to ban gas stoves, furnaces in new buildings

(NewsNation) — New York City has just announced a major shift in its efforts to combat climate change by banning the use of gas stoves and heating systems in most new buildings.

The law negotiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats in the Legislature is part of the state budget and puts New York at the forefront of states targeting emissions from buildings.

When the phase-in starts in 2026, newly constructed buildings will have to forego fossil fuel equipment in favor of devices such as induction ranges and heat pumps that run on electricity.

The state mandate applies only to new construction and does not affect existing buildings.

Democratic New York State Sen. Jabari Brisport joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss the move by New York state, saying, “No one is coming for your gas stove. This is for newly constructed buildings.”

Brisport stressed that this not only improves air quality for working-class people across New York, but also provided some cost savings.

This move is aimed at reducing the city’s carbon footprint and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

The focus on new construction — instead of existing buildings — is seen as a logical first step to meet broader emissions reduction goals. New York’s long-term emissions goals include a 40% reduction by 2030 and an 85% reduction by 2050, compared to 1990 levels.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been a vocal advocate for the plan and believes that this move will have a significant impact on the city’s emissions.

“This is a critical step in our efforts to combat climate change and build a more sustainable future for our city,” de Blasio said in a statement. “By transitioning to electric appliances and heating systems, we can significantly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and help protect the planet for future generations.”

The decision to ban gas stoves and heating systems has been met with mixed reactions from residents and businesses in the city. Some have praised the move as a necessary step to combat climate change, while others have expressed concern over the cost of transitioning to electric appliances.

“Well, it’s not a ban,” Brisport said. “Come 2026, no one comes into your house and takes your gas stove. But if you are a developer wanting to build a new building under seven stories, you must build an all-electric.

