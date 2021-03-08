New York Gov. Cuomo signs emergency powers bill amid calls for his resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill that limits his emergency COVID-19 pandemic powers amid new sexual harassment allegations and growing calls for his resignation.

The Democratic governor can no longer sign new mandates on his own, such as reducing capacity in restaurants, without approval from the state Legislature, NewsNation affiliate WSYR reported. But there is a caveat: Cuomo can still extend existing directives, such as the mask mandate.

Those powers will end automatically once the state of emergency expires in April, or sooner if the Legislature chooses to do so.

The issue has drawn criticism from Republicans lawmakers, as support for the governor is eroding after dual scandals over his treatment of women in the workplace, and allegations that his administration undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

On Monday, the Republican leader of New York’s State Assembly, Will Barclay, announced a plan to introduce an impeachment resolution.

Barclay and other Republican lawmakers have already called for an impeachment commission.

“I’ve always been calling for an impeachment commission to be formed based on the nursing home coverup but we feel very strongly that it should be expanded to these sexual harassment claims,” Barclay said.

Two top Democrats in New York’s Legislature withdrew their support for Cuomo on Sunday after two more women who worked for the Democratic governor publicly accused him of inappropriate behavior.

“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who became the first senior Democrat in the state to call for the governor’s resignation. “New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Her public push for his resignation came shortly after a Sunday press conference where Cuomo said it would be “anti-democratic” for him to step down.

“There is no way I resign,” Cuomo told reporters.

“They don’t override the people’s will, they don’t get to override elections,” he said. “I was elected by the people of New York state. I wasn’t elected by politicians.”

At least five women have come forward accusing the governor of sexual misconduct or harassment.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

Others who have called for Cuomo’s resignation include U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat.

The state’s attorney general is investigating the allegations, and Cuomo has urged people to wait for that investigation to conclude before making judgments.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WSYR contributed to this report.