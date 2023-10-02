New York house blaze really just ‘amazing Halloween decoration’

(NewsNation) — Firefighters responding to a reported house fire in New York got a surprise when they found no fire at all but rather insanely realistic Halloween decorations.

Video provided by the homeowner to the Glens Falls Fire Department shows what appears to be the inside of a home fully engulfed in flames, which prompted a report of a “confirmed structure fire.”

“To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the Fire Department posted on Facebook.

The display was created using “two LED lights, a box fan and a silver sheet,” according to the fire department. A fog machine also helped create an “even more realistic” illusion.

While many Facebook users applauded the creativity, one said it would have been wise to “notify the fire department that you’re doing this so they know if they get a call for it.”

Still, the firefighters seemed to appreciate it.

“They were both amazing! Thank them again we like these calls,” the fire department said in reply to one comment.

The display will be up until the end of the month.