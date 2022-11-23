New York imposes partial moratorium on cryptocurrency mining

YONKERS, NY – NOVEMBER 06: New York incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a rally attended by President Joe Biden for New York Democrats on November 6, 2022 in Yonkers, New York. Hochul faces Republican Lee Zeldin in Tuesday’s general election. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a partial moratorium on cryptocurrency mining into law on Tuesday, months after the state’s legislature passed a bill to do so back in June.

The two-year moratorium applies specifically to permits for fossil fuel plants that conduct cryptocurrency mining and use “proof of work authentication.”

In a memorandum accompanying the signing of the new law, Hochul pointed to environment as one reason she was backing it.

“It is the first of the kind in the country and a key step for New York as we work to address the global climate crisis,” she wrote.

The law will also require the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to work with the Department of Public Service to create an environmental impact statement on cryptocurrency mining operations that utilize proof-of-work authentication.